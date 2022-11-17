PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a Pittston man after they conducted a drug raid at an apartment Wednesday.

According to Pittston City Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. drug investigators executed a search warrant at the Riverview Manor Apartments.

As a result, police say they arrested Eric Bryant, 32, after they saw him exiting a bathroom where a clear bag that contained an “off-white chunky substance,” was found in the toilet.

Investigators stated the following items were seized:

Three plastic bags containing crack cocaine

Suspected marijuana

$2,313 U.S. currency

Digital scale

Two cellphones

Various packaging materials

A woman who was inside the apartment at the time of Bryant’s arrest told officers that he sells crack cocaine and fentanyl from her home and another location in Pittston, according to court papers.

Bryant has been charged with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence. He was taken to the Luzerne County Prison on $75,000 bail.