HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an arrest has been made after a man was found stabbed and suffering from life-threatening injuries in Luzerne County.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m. officers were called to the area of Alter Street for a reported stabbing.

Police say they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. He was flown to the hospital as he was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Later through further investigation, officers found the suspect, Edgar Fortunato, with stab wounds to the hand in the area of North Vine Street.

Fortunato was charged with aggravated assault. reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment. He was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bail.