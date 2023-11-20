HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he fired multiple shots at another man causing injuries.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Saturday around 3:40 p.m., officers were called to the area of North James Street in Hazleton for reports of shots fired.

Through further investigation, police learned Giovanni Taormina had fired multiple rounds at a man hitting him in the arm.

The victim was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton with non-life-threatening injuries.

Taormina was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.