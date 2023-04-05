PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man they say was found with various drugs inside a Luzerne County home.

According to the Pittston Police Department, on Tuesday officers from Pittston, Plymouth, and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for the second time at a house on East Main Street in Plymouth resulting in the arrest of Syelechia Solis.

Police say they seized the following amounts of drugs from the home:

10 grams of Fentanyl

318 grams of Methamphetamine

$1,200 in cash proceeds from alleged narcotics sales

Pittston Police Department

Solis was arraigned and taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility with no bail given.

Detectives say Solis was previously arrested in March after a raid was conducted inside his home where multiple grams of meth, fentanyl, and cash were found.