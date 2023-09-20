HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County investigators arrested an alleged dealer after they seized 64 bags of crack cocaine and various other drugs from his car.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Tuesday drug investigators conducted surveillance on a black KIA Sorento, driven by Nelson Polanco, of Hazleton, after suspecting illegal drug activity in the vehicle.

Detectives say they pulled Polanco’s car over and noticed multiple indicators of criminal activity. They also say Polanco provided officers with false identification.

Police were granted a search warrant for the car and say they seized the following from Polanco’s possession:

64 Prepackaged baggies of suspected crack/cocaine

50 Glassine packets of suspected fentanyl

14 Resealable packages of suspected marijuana

$4,658.00 in US currency

Three cell phones indicative of narcotics trafficking

Hazleton Police Department

Polanco has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, false identification to law enforcement, and other related offenses. He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $200,000 bail.