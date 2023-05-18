KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators announced an arrest has been made for a Kingston homicide that left a 22-year-old man dead at a home on East Bennett Street.

On Thursday 31-year-old Walter Zolner III has been charged with criminal homicide relating to the death of 22-year-old Ryan Walker Padovani.

According to the Kingston Police Department, on May 5 around 8:00 p.m., officers were called to a double-block home at 126 East Bennett Street in Kingston for a man, later identified as Padovani, who was found dead in a bed with a “gash” to his head.

Police say once arriving on the scene they saw Padovani laying on a bed covered in blood with several lacerations to his face. Blood was seen splattered through the room and bloody footprints were visible in a nearby bathroom, according to court documents.

Through further investigation, officers said they found the rear kitchen glass door was shattered and someone had forced their way into the home. As stated in the search warrant, police also discovered a lock on a door that adjoins 126 and 124 East Bennet Street was damaged.

On May 11 a raid was done at Zonler’s house at 124 East Bennett Street, where drug charges were placed against and a warrant was issued for this arrest.

On May 12 around 3:30 p.m., Wilkes-Barre police were patrolling the area of South Franklin Street when they located Zolner’s silver Subaru parked and unoccupied near the Ousterhout Library. Officers say they entered the library and found Zolner using a computer, placing him quickly under arrest.

As stated in the affidavit, a search warrant was executed on Zolner’s car where police seized an AR 15-style riffle along with body armor, other guns, and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Investigators stated they also found a crowbar in the car that was consistent with the weapon believed to have been used in the homicide of Padovani.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce states the journal found in Zolner’s possession during the arrest contained a written statement where Zolner admitted to killing Padovani.

DA Sanguedolce said Zolner made several posts on social media portraying signs of mental issues where Zolner was seen saying “he was possessed by the devil” and does not believe Zolner had a personal motivation for the murder of Padovani.

During the press conference, Kingston police stated Zolner had written thoughts inside his journal that portrayed a possible mass casualty attack aimed against law enforcement.

Zolner has been taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility where he remains without bail.

Watch the full press conference with Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Kingston Police Department below.