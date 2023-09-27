WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police say he fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash with an 8-year-old child.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to Carey Avenue for a domestic dispute.

Once officers arrived on the scene they said one of the suspects involved was identified as a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on East Northampton Street at 7:39 p.m., where a child was possibly injured.

Investigators stated the crash had multiple witnesses who stated a man and a young child had run from the crash. The suspect in the crash, later identified as Malik Bennett was still wearing the same clothes that were seen in surveillance video near the crash, police said.

As stated in the affidavit, when officers tried to detain Bennett he fought them until police were able to get control of him and he was placed under arrest.

Bennett has been charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault, accident involving damage, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The 8-year-old involved in the crash was evaluated by EMS for stomach pain, officers noted.