TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say crashed a stolen car in Monroe County and left the scene before officers arrived.

According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a car crash in Tobyhanna.

Once police arrived on the scene the driver was nowhere to be found and it was discovered that the 2017 black Infiniti Q50 was stolen out of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Through further investigation officers were able to identify and locate the suspect to be Justin Massa.

Massa was placed under arrest and charged with receiving stolen property, driving with a suspended license, and other related charges.

He was committed to the Monroe County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 bail.