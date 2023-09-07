HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hazleton police announced the arrest of a man they say was involved in the shooting that injured four people on Mother’s Day.

According to Hazleton police, 21-year-old Albert Batista-Mejia, Hazleton, was arrested Thursday afternoon just before 4:00 p.m.

On May 14, first responders responded to a shooting that hurt four people in the area of West 11th Street and Manhattan Court. Investigators say Batista-Mejia was involved in that incident.

Batista-Mejia has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, five counts of endangering another person, and other related charges according to police.

Batista-Mejia was transferred to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $500,000 bail. Batista-Mejia was also found to be a fugitive from justice in New Jersey and was arraigned on an additional $100,000 bail.