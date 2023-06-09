POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man and are searching for another after conducting a fraud investigation.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, in January officers responded to the Tobacco Stop 2 in Tannersville for a report of two males committing fraudulent activity at the business.

Police say the two suspects, Amaral P. Bordenave, 30, from Brooklyn, and Anthony E. Hendricks, 28, from New York, left the store before officers arrived and went to another location in Scotrun.

Amaral P. Bordenave Anthony E. Hendricks Pocono Township Police Department

Through further investigation, officers learned the suspects initiated fraudulent transactions using stolen credit card information.

On June 6 Bordenave was arrested by the U.S. Customs & Border Protection on an active felony arrest warrant. Hendricks is still wanted on an arrest warrant out of the Pocono Township police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hendricks is asked to contact the Pocono Township Police Department.