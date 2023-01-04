KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal fire at an apartment complex Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out at the Green Acres Apartments just before 1:00 a.m. and one man died while nearly 10 residents are now displaced.

Police have charged 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls with multiple counts of arson and related offenses.

According to arrest papers, police say she admitted to starting the fire Wednesday morning at the apartment complex near 35 Holiday Drive.

Starruick-Smalls told investigators she was sitting in her art room smoking a cigarette and drinking a beer when she decided to light a fire.

Police say while her husband was in bed sleeping, Starruick-Smalls began lighting objects on fire, including a fur coat then left their residence.

Emergency crews discovered the victim, Wilbert Smalls, inside, and he was later pronounced dead.

“She is not charged with homicide at this time, just arson, there is an autopsy scheduled for tomorrow morning. Obviously, the case is still being investigated, and it’s pending the result of the autopsy,” said Thomas Hogans, Luzerne County Deputy District Attorney.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to assist with the investigation.

