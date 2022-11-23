POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found with a box truck reported stolen from California.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 a.m. officers stopped an International Box Truck with a Minnesota license plate after it was alerted to be stolen.

Police say it was confirmed through the Montebello police in California that the truck was reported stolen on October 28.

The driver, Anthony Ekeh, 43, was taken to Monroe County Correctional Facility and charged with receiving stolen property.