EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the arrest of a man they say stole an ambulance from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.

According to Stroud Area Regional Police Department, officers responded to a report of an ambulance stolen from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, located in the Borough of East Stroudsburg around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.





Bushkill Emergency Medical Services employees told investigators when they arrived at the hospital to take a patient to the emergency room, they left their ambulance parked. Once they returned, it was gone.

Police say hospital security video footage showed a man later identified as Frantz M. Bernard, 33, from Tobyhanna, entering the ambulance and driving away.

PSP Lehighton located Bernard driving the ambulance in the area of Herrity and Interchange Road in Franklin Township. State police pulled over Bernard and took him into custody.

Bernard is being charged with:

Theft by unlawful taking

Receiving stolen property

Unauthorized Use of motor vehicle

Bernard was placed and arraigned in the Monroe County Correctional Facility. His bail was set at $5,000.