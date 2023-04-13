LEBANON TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say shot into a building with a shotgun causing damage.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1500 block of Hancock Highway in Lebanon Township for a damaged building.

Through further investigation, police found surveillance footage of an unknown man arriving in a car when the business was closed and shot at the front door with a shotgun breaking the glass.

On Wednesday troopers identified the suspect as Charles Cover, 57 of Equinuck, and issued a warrant for his arrest. Cover was found in Buckingham Township and was placed in custody.

Cover has been charged with criminal mischief, discharging a firearm into a structure, and recklessly endangering another person. He remains in the Wayne County Correctional Facility on a $200,000.