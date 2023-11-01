HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after multiple undercover drug stings found him selling various drugs out of a home in Luzerne County.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, through the month of September, detectives investigated illegal narcotics, specifically crack cocaine, being sold in the area.

The investigation identified Angel Morales as the alleged dealer of various drugs after several controlled buys.

Detectives say they were able to locate the house in Hazleton that Morales used and on October 27 he was arrested after a search warrant was executed.

As a result of the search warrant police stated they seized the following:

$3,692

Packing material

Drug paraphernalia

Morales faces multiple drug charges and remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bail.