POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested and charged a man for the alleged murder of a 22-year-old woman found dead in an apartment.

According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police, on Tuesday the Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office arrested 22-year-old Jared Rahim Abdul-Ali, for the murder of Destiny Duckett.

Dr. Wayne Ross, of the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office, states the victim died as a result of strangulation, ruling her death a homicide.

Investigators stated through the autopsy results, surveillance video, and witness accounts they arrested Abdul-Ali. Police also note Abdul-Ali confessed to killing the victim in a manner that matched the autopsy report.

Abdul-Ali is being held in Schuylkill County Prison on the charges of murder in the 3

rd degree, aggravated assault, strangulation, and endangering the welfare of a child.