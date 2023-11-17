BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police stated they arrested a man after he was found breaking into a warehouse and stealing various items.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, on November 15, officers responded to a reported burglary in the 700 block of Maple Street. The victim reported that several items were taken from his warehouse.

Early in the day officers said they encountered a man driving a car near the warehouse with a generator in the backseat. A search warrant was executed on the suspected car and it led to police recovering the stolen items.

Through further investigation, police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jonathan Gares.

Gares was arrested and faces the charges of burglary, trespassing, theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.