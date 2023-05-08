HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest was made after an investigation into a stolen gun led police to various drugs seized from a taxi, investigators say.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Monday around 3:40 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a taxi during an investigation into a stolen gun.

The man in the taxi was identified as Alejandro Kraynak and police say he was in possession of a large amount of various drugs.

Hazleton City Police Department

Officers said they seized the following drugs from Kraynak:

310 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine

1,360 packets of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl

12 grams of suspected Cocaine

Assorted drug packaging materials

Kraynack has been charged with possession with Intent to deliver a controlled substance and related drug offenses.