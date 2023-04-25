DUSHORE BOROUGH, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after a traffic stop found him driving under the influence with drugs inside a car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 4:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta for traffic violations in Sullivan County.

Police said during a sobriety test, the driver, a 58-year-old man from Watsontown, displayed signs of impairment. Troopers then requested to search the car and found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

The driver was found with a small amount of marijuana, and he refused to provide a sample of his blood, stated PSP.

The man was processed and then released.