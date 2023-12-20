OLD LYCOMING TWP., LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators stated a man has been arrested after he was found allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a bank account.

According to the Lycoming Regional Police Department, on Monday around 1:00 p.m., C&N Bank in Old Lycoming Township reported a fraud incident that occurred in multiple C&N Bank branches.

Police say they learned a man later identified as Jose Rodriguez, made multiple fraudulent withdrawals from a customer’s bank account on December 15 and 16, where thousands of dollars was stolen.

Rodriguez had utilized a fraudulent United States passport photo ID card with the victim’s name, to gain access to the victim account, officers stated.

On Monday, the South Williamsport Borough Police stated they were dispatched to Woodlands Bank in South Williamsport for a suspicious male attempting to make a withdrawal with a suspected fraudulent ID card.

The suspect was identified as Rodriguez and was detained. Rodriguez was arraigned on various felony theft-related charges and remains in the Lycoming County Prison.