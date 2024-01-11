SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest has been made after an alleged argument led to shots fired in Northumberland County Wednesday.

According to the Shamokin Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of North Rock Street for shots fired.

Police were told that an argument occurred between a man and a woman in the middle of the road when a gun was fired.

On Thursday, officers arrested and charged Nashay Destouet, 27, from Shamokin, as the suspect involved in the shooting.

Destouet has been charged with the following;

Aggravated assault

Possessing an instrument of crime

Recklessly endangering another person

Disorderly conduct

Discharging a firearm in city limits

Investigators said Destouet was interviewed by police and transported to Northumberland County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.