MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers arrested a man they say led them on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash near an elementary school.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on March 30 around 10:00 p.m., officers on patrol near Route 715 saw a car swerving into his lane of traffic.

Police say they tried to catch up to the car, but the driver accelerated at high speed onto the property of Pocono Elementary Center.

Investigators said they caught up with the car and found it severely damaged with the airbags deployed and a 26-year-old man from Stroudsburg in the driver’s seat.

Through further investigation officers believed the car rolled over an embankment twice on the property. The driver was arrested for suspect DUI and drug possession.