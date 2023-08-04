BRIAR CREEK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say left a Dollar General without paying for items worth over $100.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 13 around 3:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Dollar General in Berwick for a reported theft.

Police say a man entered the store and loaded a shopping cart with various times totaling $149.45. The suspect went to the self-checkout kiosk, paid for three lower items, and did not pay for the rest of the items before leaving the store.

The man has been charged with retail theft and other related charges through the district court.