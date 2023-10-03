JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after multiple large marijuana plants were found inside his car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 28 around 5:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a 2001 Jeep on State Route 348 in Jefferson Township for speeding.

During the stop, police said they discovered the driver, Nathan Counterman, 26, of Lake Ariel, was in possession of multiple large marijuana plants.

The plants were seized and Counterman was charged with manufacturing drugs, delivering drugs, and traffic violations.