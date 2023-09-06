WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they say stabbed another man multiple times causing him to bleed profusely.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 1900 block of Newberry Street for a reported stabbing-slashing incident.

Police say officers on the scene found a man bleeding profusely from lacerations to the head and hand after being stabbed. The victim was transported to UPMC Susquehanna and received medical treatment for his injuries.

Investigators then said the suspect, Dennis Prieto Jr., 25, fled the area north through several alleys until he was located and taken into custody.

Through further investigation, officers found a utility knife was discarded and in a backpack that Prieto had police stated they found a large amount of marijuana and cash.

Prieto was charged with aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of instruments of crime, and other related charges. He remains in the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.