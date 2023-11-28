SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed another man in the face during an argument.

According to the Scranton Police Department, officers were called for an incident at a home on Marvine Avenue around 10:30 p.m. When police arrived they said Dajuan Saunders, 41, was seen fleeing the house in a black Cadillac heading down North Main Avenue.

As officers investigated the scene, they found a man bleeding from a large laceration between his eyes.

A woman living in the house stated Saunders kicked in the door and began chasing her with a knife because he was upset about the woman placing harassment charges against him from a previous incident, as stated in the affidavit.

Surveillance cameras inside the home showed Saunders chasing the woman with a knife, and at one point, a child was seen shielding the woman from Saunders, police stated.

Investigators said the cameras would later show a fight break out between the victim and Saunders which ended with the victim being stabbed in the face by Saunders.

Officers said they were told of a separate stabbing patient at the Regional Hospital of Scranton who was later identified as Saunders and police took him into custody.

Saunders has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, escape, and other related offenses. He remains in Lackawanna County Prison on a $150,000 bail.