HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest was made after a stabbing investigation was conducted over the weekend in Luzerne County.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Sunday around 2:00 a.m. officers were called for a victim suffering from a stabbing on Grant Street and West 6th Street.

Through the investigation, it was learned a man, later identified as Diego Taveras-Corona, entered the victim’s home through an unlocked door and began to assault the victim.

The victim was stabbed multiple times during the assault and transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton for their injuries.

Taveras-Corona was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terrorist threats, and simple assault. He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after bail was denied.