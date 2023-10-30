HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County investigators made an arrest after they conducted a fentanyl-selling investigation and seized large amounts of various drugs.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, throughout the month of September, investigators began looking into the sales of illegal narcotics by Maikel Diaz De La Cruz.

Throughout the investigation, detectives say they conducted several controlled buys of narcotics from Diaz De La Cruz, and on October 26 a search warrant was conducted at his apartment.

Investigators say they seized the following items from Diaz De La Cruz’s home;

137 grams of suspected cocaine

73.4 grams of suspected fentanyl

1,755 grams of suspected marijuana

12,000 empty glassine packets

$4,134 in cash

Multiple cell phones, packing material, a large amount of fake cash

Diaz De La Cruz faces various drug-related charges and was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bail.