MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say they were led on a high-speed chase for miles on State Route 611.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on May 10 around 11:00 p.m., officers saw a white Dodge Challenger driving south of RT-611 at an “unsafe speed.”

Police say they tried to catch up to the car but the driver, later identified as Richard Ogle, 23, of Green Lane, continued to travel at a high speed, passing through lights and driving recklessly.

The chase continued for around four miles until officers lost sight of the car in the area of Munch Drive. Police later found that Ogle drove straight through the stop sign and into the woods, investigators stated.

Ogle has been charged with fleeing police, reckless driving, and other related charges.