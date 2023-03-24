WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say a victim was found severely injured from a stabbing in Wilkes-Barre Friday morning.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, around 1:00 a.m. officers were called to Brown Street for a man stabbed.

Once on scene officers say the victim was near the doorway of the house bleeding profusely from his abdomen and his internal organs were hanging out.

Through further investigation, police learned the victim was stabbed five separate times, once in the abdomen, twice in the chest, and twice in the back.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Sheldon Baboolal, 50, of Wilkes-Barre after a witness told them Baboolal and the victim got into an argument.

Baboolal was later placed in custody after officers found him at his house on Jones Street. He has been charged with aggravated assault.