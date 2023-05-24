WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One out of three masked intruders is being charged for firing shots at a group of men near Sherman Hills Apartments, police said.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday around 4:00 p.m., three people wearing black clothing and ski masks were seen entering the Emunah Manor Apartments in the 140 block of North Sherman Street through a hole in a fence separating the adjacent Sherman Hills Apartments.

Police stated witnesses saw the three walk to a courtyard behind a building and told a group of children to “go away” before they fired shots toward a group of men. Parents nearby began yelling for the children to get inside as they were “running in between the individuals shooting,” according to investigators.

The group that was allegedly “targeted” ran, and none were hit by any bullets as the three suspects ran back through the hole in the fence, as stated in the affidavit.

Officers nearby heard the gunshots and spotted the three suspects running away. Police stated one suspect, Anthony Alston, 18, of Wilkes-Barre, was caught and placed in custody. In his possession investigators say they found a black ski mask and a loaded Bersa Thunder .380-caliber pistol.

Detectives noted the bullets in Alston’s pistol matched the .380-caliber round discovered at the scene of the shooting. Police also found five spent casings from a 9mm pistol.

Alston has been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied structure, carrying a concealed firearm without a license, and reckless endangerment.

He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after being denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.