MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested a man who is facing multiple sexual assault charges after allegedly raping a child.

According to the Mahony City Police Department, Vincent A Colon, 33, of Mahanoy City has been arrested stemming from an incident that occurred Sunday evening in Mahanoy City

Law enforcement is charging Colon with the following:

Rape of a child

Deviate sexual intercourse with a child

Assault of a person less than 13 years old

Indecent exposure

Corruption of minors

Statutory sexual assault

Colon remains in the Schuylkill County Prison on a $250,000 straight bail.

Information is limited at this time. Eyewitness News will update this article when further details are released.