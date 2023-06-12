MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested a man who is facing multiple sexual assault charges after allegedly raping a child.
According to the Mahony City Police Department, Vincent A Colon, 33, of Mahanoy City has been arrested stemming from an incident that occurred Sunday evening in Mahanoy City
Law enforcement is charging Colon with the following:
- Rape of a child
- Deviate sexual intercourse with a child
- Assault of a person less than 13 years old
- Indecent exposure
- Corruption of minors
- Statutory sexual assault
Colon remains in the Schuylkill County Prison on a $250,000 straight bail.
Information is limited at this time. Eyewitness News will update this article when further details are released.