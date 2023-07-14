PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP reports a man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a voucher worth over $850 at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on June 11 around 12:50 a.m., troopers began investigating a report of a voucher theft at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino in Plains Township.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Jeffrey Clark, 57, of Wilkes-Barre redeemed credits totaling $859.13 that belonged to a 57-year-old woman from Nesquehonning. Clark then cashed out the voucher and left the casino.

PSP stated Clark was later arrested and charged with theft and receiving stolen property.