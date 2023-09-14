HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Drug Task Force stated an arrest has been made after an investigation into methamphetamine being sold across Luzerne County.

During the month of June, the Hazleton City Police Department along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force investigated the distribution of illegal narcotics specifically, methamphetamine allegedly being sold by a man identified as James Drob Sr.

During the investigation, several controlled buys were completed from Drob in and around the Hazleton Area. On Wednesday, around 4:17 pm, officers observed Drob discarding a cigarette butt into the street and he was arrested for scattering rubbish, police stated.

When searching Drob, officers said they located a large quantity of suspected methamphetamines. Drob then allowed investigators to search his house and police say they seized approximately one pound of suspected methamphetamine inside the home.

Drob was charged with the following:

3 Felony counts of Delivery/Possession with intent to deliver

2 Felony counts of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility

1 Count summary Scattering Rubbish

Drobs was unable to post the $100,000 bail and was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.