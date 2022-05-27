WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S Marshals Task Force arrested a man police say has a connection to a Williamsport shooting on April 3.
According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, 22-year-old Daimeer Abdul Clark was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Philadelphia Monday after his arrest warrant was issued for a Williamsport shooting.
Investigators say on April 3, 2022, officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of W. Fourth Street and Market Street.
Through the investigation, police determined that a physical altercation happened between Clark and several people in the area. As stated in the release, Clark left and returned with a gun.
Police say Clark and another individual ran to a nearby alley and engaged each other in gunfire before fleeing the scene.
According to investigators, Clark was found with a firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Clark has been charged with:
- Firearms not to be carried without a license
- Count of discharge firearm into occupied structure
- Recklessly endangering another person
- Propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle or onto Rradway
- Assault
He was transported to Lycoming County Prison where he remains after bail was denied.