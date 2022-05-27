WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S Marshals Task Force arrested a man police say has a connection to a Williamsport shooting on April 3.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, 22-year-old Daimeer Abdul Clark was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Philadelphia Monday after his arrest warrant was issued for a Williamsport shooting.

Investigators say on April 3, 2022, officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of W. Fourth Street and Market Street.

Through the investigation, police determined that a physical altercation happened between Clark and several people in the area. As stated in the release, Clark left and returned with a gun.

Police say Clark and another individual ran to a nearby alley and engaged each other in gunfire before fleeing the scene.

According to investigators, Clark was found with a firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Clark has been charged with:

Firearms not to be carried without a license

Count of discharge firearm into occupied structure

Recklessly endangering another person

Propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle or onto Rradway

Assault

He was transported to Lycoming County Prison where he remains after bail was denied.