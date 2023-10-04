DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man tried to steal $10,000 from a victim in Luzerne County during an attempted armed robbery.

According to the Duryea Police Department, on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., a victim came into the station to report an attempted armed robbery.

Police say the victim reported he was at his property in the 300 block of Main Street when a man approached him demanding the $10,000, he was owed. The victim refused to give the man anything and denied owing anyone money.

The victim said the suspect eventually walked away but returned with a knife in his hand and asked again for $10,000 or he was going to kill the victim, officers reported. The victim was familiar with the suspect and he provided police with enough information to identify him.

Investigators went to the suspect’s home and took a 48-year-old man from Duryea into custody. He was charged with two counts of attempted Robbery, criminal trespassing, terroristic threats, and other related offenses.

The suspect was issued a bail of $15,000 or 10% which he could not post. He was taken to the Luzerne County Prison to await his preliminary hearing.