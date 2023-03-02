NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for an “armed and dangerous man” wanted for a Nanticoke homicide that left one man dead.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 32-year-old James Scott Miller, of Plymouth, is wanted in connection to a February 25 shooting in Nanticoke that killed 37-year-old Brian Edwards.

Police say Miller should be considered armed and dangerous.

Do not approach him if you see him. State police ask those who see Miller to call 911 or PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.