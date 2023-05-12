ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man is being charged for allegedly firing gunshots into the ground after a road rage incident.

Police say on Wednesday, May 3, around 3:30 p.m. Robert Bell, 48, of Jermyn, was driving a white Chevrolet van on the Gino Merli Drive near Lucas Drive in Archbald, Lackawanna County, when the driver of a pickup truck believed Bell did not use his turn signal.

According to a police affidavit, Bell became angry and began following the truck, but only for a short while before he stopped and headed for his home.

Law enforcement states while traveling on Eynon Jermyn Road near Washington Avenue, Bell came into contact with two people, in a Jeep that he believed were connected to the pickup truck he encountered previously.

As the affidavit reads, Bell pulled alongside the Jeep and started yelling at them. The two people in the Jeep drove away from Bell but then came to a stop, police say.

Police say Bell was still near the Jeep when they came to a stop, as he told police he believed that the passenger was exiting the vehicle, so he fired two shots from his Taurus G3C pistol into the dirt.

According to officers, Bell told police he made a stupid mistake and should not have fired his gun. As the affidavit states, both victims said they heard two gunshots.

Bell is being charged with two counts of recklessly endangering the welfare of another person. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14.