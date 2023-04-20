WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A deadly shooting outside a Luzerne County nightclub early Easter morning has been ruled a case of “Justifiable Homicide.”

The Luzerne County District Attorney says the security guard at the Aqua Lounge was justified in shooting and killing a man headed toward the club with a weapon.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews released the name of the man shot outside the Aqua Restaurant and Lounge as 32-year-old Wilfredo Nieves, who died from a single gunshot wound.

The D.A. says Nieves was involved in an altercation inside the club, he allegedly went to his vehicle and then began walking back toward the club while refusing to drop the weapon he was carrying, causing the security guard to fire a gunshot, hitting and killing Nieves.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick has more on the investigation and takes a look at the use of armed security at nightclubs coming up tonight in later editions of Eyewitness News.