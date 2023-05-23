EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) filed public assistance fraud charges against 55 people during the month of April.

According to a press release, OSIG investigates and prosecutes public assistance fraud and hosts collection activities for the public benefits programs administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS).

OSIG says the restitution owed to the State of Pennsylvania in these cases totals $291,826. The defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they allegedly defrauded, OSIC added.

“Ensuring the appropriate distribution of public assistance in Pennsylvania is a crucial responsibility we owe to the people of our Commonwealth, and it is vital to uphold the credibility of these initiatives. OSIGs agents have worked tirelessly to safeguard the public’s trust, and I commend them for their work,” explained State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller.

As the release reads during April 2023, a total of 47 people face felony charges of fraudulently receiving public assistance and eight separate people face misdemeanor charges.

OSIG says these people allegedly misrepresented themselves and falsely received taxpayer-funded public benefits which they were not entitled to.

According to the press release, if the defendants are convicted of public assistance fraud the maximum penalty they face is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000. In the case of SNAP, Cash Assistance, or Subsidized Day Care fraud, defendants also face a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they allegedly defrauded.

Anonymously report suspected welfare fraud on the OSIG website or call the Welfare Fraud Tipline at 1-800-932-0582.