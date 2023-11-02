EXETER BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after an anonymous tip led them to a drug transaction in Luzerne County.

According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, on Wednesday, officers in the narcotics unit received an anonymous tip about a drug transaction occurring in the 500 block of Schooley Avenue in a housing complex located in Exeter Borough.

Officers said they conducted surveillance of the area and were able to see the suspect, Nigel Whitehead, and he was arrested at the scene.

Whitehead was lodged at Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 straight cash bond.

He has been charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and other related charges.

The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department stated you can turn in local drug dealers and submit an anonymous tip to talktous@regionalpolice.org.