JACKSON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a possible animal cruelty incident after two sheep were found shot and killed.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to Tame Deer Road in Jackson Township for an animal cruelty investigation, on July 24.

Police say the owner discovered his two sheep were shot and killed the night before. The sheep are located within a fenced-in field near the roadway.

State police stated the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.