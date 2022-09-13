WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case Tuesday, according to the Times Leader.

Back in August, a witness told police that she recorded a video of a man, later identified as Snyder, 46, kicking, hitting, and pulling his dogs on August 4, as stated in the affidavit.

Investigators said the witness told them she has seen Snyder abuse his dogs while walking them.

During a summary trial in Luzerne County Central Court, the Times Leader stated, Snyder’s defense was he was disciplining the dogs.

Snyder was originally charged with animal cruelty and one count of disorderly conduct.