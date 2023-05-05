DAVIDSON TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Sullivan County American Legion was broken into, stolen from, and damaged during a burglary Tuesday.

According to PSP on Tuesday, May 2, around 10:09 a.m., troopers with the Laporte Patrol Unit responded to Nelson Armes Post 601 American Legion, located in the 1400 block of Champion Hill Road, for a reported burglary.

Investigators say an unknown suspect or suspects forced their way into the back door of the building between 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1, and 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

Once inside the legion, state police say the burglar attempted to break into an ATM, a Pennsylvania Skills Machine, and several safes, causing around $2,000 in damages to the ATM and safe. Troopers say the suspect also got away with around $2260 in cash.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact PSP Laporte at 570-946-4094.

This investigation is ongoing and Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.