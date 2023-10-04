WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man wanted on alleged animal abuse charges after he was found with an illegal weapon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 26 around 5:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for code violations on Interstate 81 in West Hazleton.

Police say the driver, Deangelo Sanders, 34, of Florida, was found wanted out of Wayne County on a felony warrant for aggravated cruelty to animal torture. Throughout the stop, troopers said Sanders was found with an illegal gun and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Sanders was arrested and taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $45,000 monetary bail.