HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for an suspect they say stole from a convenience store on the San Souci Parkway.

According to Hanover Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., a man entered the EZ Express Store in the 1200 block of Sans Souci Parkway.

Police say the man pictured hid items and left the store without paying for them on what appears to be a motorized scooter.

Hanover Township Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover Township police on their site or call the non-emergency number at 570 825-1254.