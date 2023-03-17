CHERRY TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say he was found stalking a Dollar General employee.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 26 troopers responded to a Dollar General in Cherry Township for an incident.

Troopers said they were told a 72-year-old man from Dushore, was repeatedly harassing an employee to the point where it became frightening to the victim and she feared for her life.

Through further investigation, police determined the man should be charged for his actions. He now faces stalking, harassment, and open lewdness charges filed through the district court.