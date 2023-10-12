WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An alleged drug dealer in Luzerne County has been charged after police say a man was found dead from an overdose of fentanyl.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on May 11 officers were called to a residence in Lincoln Plaza for a man not breathing. Once they arrived on scene officers say they found a man, dead, face down on the living room floor.

Another man in the apartment told officers he and the victim called a woman named “Shelly” later identified as Michelle Frolenza, 37, of Luzerne, who gave them a white capsule that contained suspected heroin, as stated in the affidavit.

Investigators stated they met with Frolenza who originally denied being at Lincoln Plaza the night the victim died but eventually gave police the capsule she provided to the victim.

After an autopsy report was done, detectives determined the victim died from a fatal dose of 7.3 worth of fentanyl.

Florenza faces the charges of murder by delivery of drugs.