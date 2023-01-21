LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say an accused drug dealer has been charged for allegedly causing a fatal fentanyl overdose in Lackawanna County.

Police say they responded to the 100 block of Ontario Street in Peckville for a drug overdose around 11 p.m. on September 3, 2022. EMS were on the scene and attempted to save the victim’s life. The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead around 11:40 p.m.

Investigators said they located several pieces of evidence from the scene, including a cell phone and various drugs.

Thanks to text messages found on the phone, police say they determined a man, identified as 36-year-old John Price, from Olyphant, had sold fentanyl to the victim.

Law enforcement interviewed Price two days after the overdose and say he admitted to selling the victim fentanyl. Price also went on to claim he sold the victim fentanyl several times in the past.

Police say they obtained consent to search Price’s home in the 200 block of Mary Street in Olyphant and found 123 bags of suspected fentanyl which matched the bags found at the victim’s home.

Police said they tested the bags of suspected fentanyl and confirmed the bags contained fentanyl and fluorofentanyl on December 23, 2022.

On January 9, 2023, the Lackawanna County Coroner said they found the victim had died as a result of fentanyl toxicity.

Price has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, and other related drug charges. He is held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $50,000 bail after his arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Sean McGraw