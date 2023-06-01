EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement announced a man has pled guilty to distributing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in the PA area.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Justin Passetti, 31, of Kingsley, pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to distribute between 1.5 kilograms and 5 kilograms of meth in the Susquehanna County area.

Investigators said in March 2020, state police conducted a traffic stop of a car in which that Passetti was driving. A search of the car resulted in the seizure of five pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Under federal law, the drug trafficking offense carries a maximum sentence of up to life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.